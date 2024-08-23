“Stay single” – 104-year-old Edinburgh care home resident shares secret to living a long life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 104-year-old Edinburgh care home resident was thrown a spectacular birthday party to mark reaching a very special milestone.

Lena ‘Alice’ Lamont, from Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, marked her 104th birthday in style on 22nd August when the team organised a day fit for a queen.

Alice, who has lived in Edinburgh her entire life, is an avid fan of its beautiful scenery and historic architecture. Among her favourite spots to visit is the North Queensferry Hilton Hotel, which offers stunning views across the Firth of Forth, the Crieff Hydro Hotel, and the famous Kelpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her younger years, Alice spent a lot of her time in Corstorphine, working in her brother-in-law’s fish and chip shop, where she enjoyed serving and talking to the customers.

Alice celebrates her 104th birthday

Alice lived in her own home until the age of 98, before moving into Murrayside, where she continues to enjoy days out and spending time with her family. Alice has one niece, one great niece, one great nephew and an incredible ten great-great nieces and nephews – who regard her as having ‘legendary status’ for keeping up to date on the latest celebrity news in Hello! magazine.

On the day, the talented chefs at Murrayside prepared Alice an impressive birthday lunch, which she enjoyed over a glass of wine with her friends and fellow residents. She also enjoyed a trip to the local cake shop, Mimis, where Alice got a special birthday cake and balloon.

Alice said: “I’ve truly been spoilt today, I’ve never had so much cake!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her many happy years, Alice also revealed the secrets to a long life: “stay single and make time to have a glass of wine with friends.”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, added: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Alice’s 104th birthday, and she was particularly pleased to see her friends over a glass of wine and slice of birthday cake.

“Here at Murrayside, we work hard to support residents to lead fulfilling lives, and celebrating special occasions and birthdays plays a huge part in this. We love any excuse for a sweet treat and to celebrate the amazing people living here at Murrayside – and Alice’s birthday was no exception!

“Alice is a much-loved resident at the home, she’s always looking out for others and making everyone laugh. We were honoured to raise a glass to her incredible life and we are so proud to have her as part of our Murrayside family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/murrayside