Stefan Banach was an original member of the Lwów School of Mathematics and one of the most influential 20th century mathematicians.
Here’s everything you need to know about Banach.
Who is Stefan Banach and why is he today’s Google?
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh Airport: Baggage handler Swissport moves lost luggage to temporary facility at Royal Highland Centre
-
2
Edinburgh crime: Two arrested after police uncover cannabis farm worth roughly £400,000 in Edinburgh
-
3
Edinburgh community centre in West Granton to close permanently
-
4
Edinburgh city bypass: Traffic slow after lorry got stuck under bridge on the A7
-
5
West Lothian dad Aidan Martin 'forever grateful' to hero health worker who saved his son's life after he choked on food
Banach was an original member of the Lwów School of Mathematics and founder of modern functional analysis.
Stefan Banach was born in Kraków, Poland – and was always interested in solving puzzles with his friend Witold Wiłkosz, who also went on to become a famous mathematician.
Due to his poor eyesight, Banach was deemed unfit for military service and taught in local schools during World War 1.
After meeting Hugo Steinhaus, one of the most celebrated mathematicians of the time, the pair began working together and in April 1919 officially founded a society together that became the Polish Mathematical Society.
Read More
With the help of Steinhaus and other acadmics, Banach founded modern functional analysis, an entirely new branch of mathematics. Many concepts in the field are named after him such as Banach spaces, Banach algebra and the Banach-Steinhaus theorem.
Functional analysis is a branch of mathematics, the core of which is formed by the study of vector spaces endowed with some kind of limit-related structure.
He made major contributions to the theory of topological vector spaces, measure theory, integration, the theory of sets, orthogonal series and functional analysis, which is still studied and used today.
Today’s Doodle celebrates an original member of the Lwów School of Mathematics and founder of modern functional analysis —Stefan Banach.