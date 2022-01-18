The serious road crash happened on Monday at around 3pm on King Street in Stenhousemuir.

A 12-year-old girl was crossing King Street near to its junction with Union Street when she was struck by a Ford Focus driven by a 35-year-old man.

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken by Ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital then transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Hospital staff have described her condition as ‘critical’.

Road policing officers at Stirling are appealing for information.

Sergeant David Ross said: “This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to contact us. I would also appeal to drivers on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage to come forward too.

Anyone with information can contact 101 with reference number 1792 of 17 January.

