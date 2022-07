Stephanie Bryce was reported missing from Dalkeith last Friday and police are currently making enquiries to trace her.

The 21 -year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers/leggings and black converse trainers.

She has been described as 5 ft 8 ins tall, of medium build with long blonde brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Stephanie’s whereabouts please contact 101 quoting incident number 2862 of 02/07/2022.