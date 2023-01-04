Steven Gilchrist: Police confirm missing Edinburgh man has been traced after 5-day search
Police have confirmed that a missing Edinburgh man has been traced.
By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 3:17pm
Police Scotland has confirmed that they have successfully traced missing Edinburgh man, Steven Gilchrist, who had been reported missing.
In a statement online, they wrote: “We can confirm Steven Gilchrist reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Steven had last been seen on Friday in the St Leonard’s area of the Capital.