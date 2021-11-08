Strachan House Care Home in Edinburgh celebrates Bonfire Night in style
An Edinburgh care home has been celebrating Bonfire Night in style - complete with a sparkling fireworks display and seasonal treats.
Staff and residents at Strachan House Care Home, in Craigcrook Road, enjoyed an activity-filled day on Friday, November 5, themed around Guy Fawkes and his foiled gunpowder plot.
The day involved a fact-finding exercise about Bonfire Night and its beginnings in 1605, followed by an arts and crafts session which saw residents make their own fireworks.
Residents also took a virtual tour around the world to discover how different countries celebrate November 5th.
The group then wrapped up warm on Friday and headed outside to watch the fireworks and have a shot at holding sparklers - the sounds and smells of which brought back warm memories of years gone by.
Wilma Grassie, a resident at Strachan House, said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, it’s so lovely to celebrate these traditions all together.
“The fireworks bring back so many memories of Bonfire Nights through the years, these times are so special.”
And the occasion was made extra special by head chef Paul Dows, who set up a hot chocolate station at which residents could enjoy the cosy classic - a boozy version of which was also on offer - and various sweet treats.
The group then took part in a fireside sing-a-long.
Eileen Crawford, general manager, said: “We had a fantastic time reminiscing about Guy Fawkes. Our residents love to keep these traditions and reminisce about years gone by.
“We had a great sing-a-long around the fire pit drinking our hot chocolate, it’s been a brilliant evening.”
