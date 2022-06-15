The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange as it lit skies around the globe.

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth.

The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

We look at some of the stunning images from Dunbar, Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing

1. A supermoon rises behind the Holy Transfiguration Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles A supermoon rises behind the Holy Transfiguration Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. It is also referred to as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu

2. Super Moon over Blackcastle Hill, Dunbar The Super Moon over Blackcastle Hill, Dunbar - picture, Chas Penny, contributed Photo: Chas Penny

3. The first Supermoon of the year the Strawberry moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside. The first Supermoon of the year the Strawberry moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside.The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange as it lit skies around the globe. Picture Peter Byrne Photo: Peter Byrne

4. A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, as pictured here behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Photo: Emrah Gurel