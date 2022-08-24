Street improvements planned for Penicuik town centre

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, which will cost £330,000 is being funded by the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Fund and will be carried out as part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project.

The improvements will take in the area in front of Penicuik Town Hall on the High Street, up to St Mungo’s Church.

The work will involve widening the footpath and creating a service/parking lay-by area in front of the Town Hall.

Stock photo of Penicuik town centre.

Yorkstone paving flags and granite setts will be used to match the work previously carried out in the High Street in the first phase of the project.

The existing steps and ramp entrance to the Town Hall will be rebuilt in natural stone with new railings to create a safer, more comfortable and attractive entrance for occupants and visitors.

The work will start on September 5 and is due to be completed by October 19. Access to the Town Hall will be maintained during this period but there may be some restrictions at certain times to allow the work to be carried out.

The area leading from the Town Hall up to St Mungo’s Church will also be resurfaced in tarmac to provide a safer and more even surface, with a dropped kerb to allow access for vehicles.

This work will start on October 20 and will be complete by November 7. Pedestrian access will be maintained while the work is under way.

Midlothian Provost, Councillor Debbi McCall (SNP), said: “This work will complement the first phase of the public realm work carried out in the High Street a couple of years ago.

"High quality materials will be used and the new steps and ramp will be constructed in the same red sandstone as the Town Hall, matching in with this important historic building in the centre of the town.”

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is a 5-year scheme aimed at regenerating the historic core of Penicuik through historic building grants, public realm improvements and an extensive education, training and engagement programme. It is funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, and Midlothian Council.