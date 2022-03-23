Strictly Come Dancing stars head to Edinburgh in smash hit West End show Here Come The Boys

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

​Starring alongside the CBBC presenter will be Strictly professionals ​Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nikita Kuzmin​ and​ Pasha Kovalev, ​who will be joined by a spectacular cast of dancers​, all backed by a huge LED screen ​in​ the lavish production​, which tours to the Usher Hall on Friday, June 24, for one night only​.

​Directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker​, Here Come The Boys​​ finds the TV favourites performing to a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures in ​a​ show-stopping​ ​extravaganza​ that​ promises to be the biggest party of the year​.​​

​The show was a complete sell-out when it first toured the UK during 2019​ and ​Sicilian-born Di Prima​, who​ joined Strictly in 2018 and has since partnered Vick Hope and Judi Love​, says, “The reaction we received during the Here Come The Boys residency in London’s West End last summer was very special. We are so excited to be able to finally bring this very special show to theatres across the rest of the UK and can’t wait to see everybody on tour.”

Keeping the boys in check on tour will be Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star​ ​Bychkova, ​who made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017, ​she adds, “I’m so happy that we can finally tour the UK with Here Come The Boys. It’s been a long time coming, but me and the boys are going to give audiences a night to remember that will make it worth the wait.”

Kuzmin​, meanwhile, will make his Here Come The Boys debut fresh from his highly successful first series of Strictly Come Dancing.​

He says, “I had heard all about this show from some of my fellow Strictly professionals and I cannot wait to be part of it. From what I’ve heard, the energy and excitement created on stage is electric, and I cannot wait to visit different parts of the UK with such an impressive production.”

As a Strictly professional​,​ Kovalev’s record of 13 perfect scores remains a ​show​ record,​ looking ahead to the tour, ​he says, “Here Come The Boys’ amazing residency at The London Palladium last year gave us a taste of what’s to come this summer for the UK tour. I’m so happy to be performing again with my friends from the Strictly family at so many incredible theatres across the UK. It’s going to be a blast​.​”Completing the cast​,​ Zeroual, who wowed audiences when he danced ​his way to the ​2019 ​Strictly Come Dancing final with​ ​Amy Dowden​, admits, “I’m so excited to be back with the boys, and Nadiya of course, on tour. After seeing the amazing reactions from the audience when we performed in the West End at the Palladium I just can’t wait to bring that impact and energy to crowds all over the UK​.​”

