Strike action at Dalkeith based FLB print firm

The FLB Group's Dalkeith home, at Thornybank Industrial Estate.

The strike action is due to take place today (Wednesday, 12 January 12) at 6am and conclude at 05:59am on Thursday.

It is the first of a series of 24 hour stoppages due to commence every Wednesday into Thursday until March 31.The strike comes after 95.7 per cent of the eligible workforce previously voted in support of action in late November on an 84.4 per cent turnout.

The pay dispute originates from early 2021 when Unite’s members were informed by FLB that there would be no pay rise.

The union says following pressure they put on FLB, the company made several “unsatisfactory offers” that ended with a below inflation two-year offer of 2.75 per cent.

Unite is demanding a six per cent pay increase at a time when the cost of living is at a 10-year high.