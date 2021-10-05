Picket lines all over Scotland of EIS SRUC members taking industrial action for the first time (Photo: EIS).

Lecturing staff and EIS members at Scotland’s Rural University College (SRUC) are currently engaged in a programme of industrial action across all SRUC campuses.

It comes as the pay offer made by SRUC management to their lecturing staff would have resulted in sub-inflation pay awards.

With SRUC staff already being paid significantly less than FE and HE lecturers in other institutions, the offer was swiftly rejected by the EIS.

The fist day of strike action was last week on Thursday and a second day of strike action will take place tomorrow on Wednesday October 6.

Campuses where a picket line will be established include SRUC King's Buildings in the southside of Edinburgh and the SRUC Oatridge in West Lothian.

Commenting on the action last week, EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said, “The fact that this strike action has started today demonstrates the strength of feeling amongst EIS members at SRUC. Pay for lecturers at SRUC has fallen significantly behind the norms across both the Further and Higher education sectors, and the pay offer made to our members was also completely inadequate. It is time for management at SRUC to stop dragging their feet and commit to paying

their lecturers fairly for the vital work that they do.”

Mr Flanagan added, “Lecturers at SRUC are not taking strike action lightly, and have displayed great patience while awaiting a fair pay agreement. After many years of dither and delay, SRUC management have – at the eleventh hour – finally come back with an offer to take forward a pay and grading review by Autumn 2023.

"This ‘offer’ from the employer is far too little and far too late – it is clearly a belated attempt to head off strike action but comes with so many missing elements and unknowns for members that it is essentially meaningless.”

A recent EIS statutory ballot provided a legal mandate for a move to industrial action, including strike action.

Support for industrial action short of strike was 93% and support for strike action was 86%.

