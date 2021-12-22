Stuart Baillie: Body found in search for missing Bo’ness man

Police searching for a missing man from Bo’ness have found a body.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 8:22 am

Stuart Baillie was reported missing after failing to return from a walk in Glen Nevis on Monday.

Police began a search for the 60-year old, but confirmed this morning that they had recovered a body.

Police have informed Mr Baillie's family

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Baillie's family has been informed.

Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

