Stuart Baillie: Body found in search for missing Bo’ness man
Police searching for a missing man from Bo’ness have found a body.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 8:22 am
Stuart Baillie was reported missing after failing to return from a walk in Glen Nevis on Monday.
Police began a search for the 60-year old, but confirmed this morning that they had recovered a body.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Baillie's family has been informed.
Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.