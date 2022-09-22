Stuart, 36, has not been seen since Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 when he left the Co-op store on Bridge Road in the Collinton area of the city at around 6.45pm

Stuart’s mother Jane said : “I know everything that could have been done has been done, but I am not giving up on finding him. I would urge anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward to assist the police investigation.”

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh added :“We are continuing to appeal for information six months on from Stuart’s disappearance as it is extremely frustrating for us all not knowing what has happened to him.

“Our investigations continue and we have carried out extensive searches led by the information we have had available to us.

"I want to reassure Stuart’s family and friends that a missing person enquiry is never closed and pleased be assured we will act of any new information that comes to light regarding his disappearance.

“Stuart is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who knows where Stuart is or who has information that could assist in tracing him should call 101 quoting 1205 of 28 March, 2022 or speak to any police officer.”