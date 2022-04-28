Substantial changes required on proposals to restrict firework sales, say MSPs

The Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee has backed the general principles of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill.

However, the group of MSPS warned the Scottish Government to make changes to ensure the proposed measures will be effective, robust and workable in preventing the misuse of fireworks.

Proposed measures would see fireworks only sold in shops for 37 days of the year – to coincide with major events such as New Year and Bonfire Night.

The public would only be able to use fireworks on April 7 to April 16, October 27 to November 12 and December 26 to January 2.

Similarly, the three days preceding Chinese New Year and Diwali would be permitted – as well as the seventh days after the celebrations began.

Those wishing to use these types of fireworks would also require special training and a firework licence, the Bill proposes.

Concerns noted by the committee include fears that restricting the sale of fireworks could lead to a black market or illicit sales.

And fears around proposed council “control zones”, where fireworks would not be allowed, have been raised.

Instead, MSPs recommended consideration be given to creating genuine no-firework zones by local authorities where nobody, including professional companies, can let off fireworks.

Audrey Nicoll, Criminal Justice Committee Convener, said: “We agree with the desire to address the misuse of fireworks and pyrotechnic devices.

“However, we have a few concerns about the workability of some of the proposals put forward.

“We understand that the Scottish Government is trying to find a balance between allowing responsible enjoyment of fireworks and stopping what is all too often a dangerous public nuisance, particularly for people with additional needs, and pet owners.

“And so, we have backed this Bill’s general principles at this stage, and hope to work with the Government and key stakeholders in the coming weeks and months to ensure that the issues we have identified can be addressed.

“Substantial changes are still needed to this legislation.”

The committee also commented that while it supported a ban on “proxy purchases”, where over-18s buy fireworks legally and give them to under-18s, it is unsatisfactory that the Parliament and committee have been asked to follow an accelerated timetable for scrutiny of the whole bill to allow this particular provision of the new law to be in place by November 2022.