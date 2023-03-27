Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.

Succession star Brian Cox has revealed a ghostly encounter in Edinburgh that had him hiding under the covers.

The Scottish actor, 76, was speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show when he shared the spooky story.

Cox told the chat show host: “I was a young actor, I was in Edinburgh. I went to bed one night.

“There was a chair right next to the dresser. Suddenly there is this rocking sound and the chair started to rock across the room. And then it stopped there. I got myself right under my covers.

“I woke up in the morning and the chair was still here and the floor was covered in these scratch marks.”

In Succession, which come to an end this year with a final fourth season, Cox plays the fiery media mogul Logan Roy.

Since it first aired in 2018, the satirical drama series, the brainchild of Peep Show and Fresh Meat creator Jesse Armstrong, has followed the trials and tribulations of the Roys, with each member of the family displaying a voracious appetite for power while vying for control of the business amid uncertainty about the health of patriarch Logan.

Speaking about the final season earlier this month, the Dundonian said: “I have had a great time, it’s one of the best times in my career… I’ve loved it,” says Scottish actor Brian Cox, 76, who has gained a new legion of fans for his portrayal of bullish patriarch Logan Roy.

“But, you know, it’s not the be all and end all, as far as I’m concerned. It’s just a great stop along the way in my career, and I’m very grateful for it – I will always be grateful for it because it’s given me a lot.”

It is a role that has earned Cox a Golden Globe award and two Emmy nominations, in a career that has spanned more than three decades and seen him star in films such as Rob Roy, Braveheart, and many more.

“At the same time, I am a sort of artist, so I’m actually wanting to move on. There are other things to be explored. I’m going back to the theatre… I’m very happy to be doing that,” he adds.