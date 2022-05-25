Sue Gray's final report into parties in and around Downing Street during the pandemic has been handed to the prime minister, the Cabinet Office has confirmed.

Gray published an interim report in January which criticised "failures of leadership" in Number 10 but the full version was delayed due to a police inquiry.

The Metropolitan Police has since issued 126 fines, including to Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking on Sue Gray report? (Photo: Matt Dunham/PA Wire).

However, recent photos showing Johnson drinking at a different event have raised questions about why he didn't receive more fines.

As the report will be published in full soon, here is all you need to know ahead of the findings.

When will the report be published and what does it contain?

It is understood the full report will be published on the UK Government website before Prime Minister’s Questions which takes place at midday.

It has thought the 37-page report from the senior civil servant will name officials who attended gatherings which took place on Government premises during lockdown.

It has also now been confirmed the report includes photos.

What time is Boris Johnson speaking on the Sue Gray report?

The Prime Minister is currently reading the report with his senior staff in Downing Street, the Cabinet Office has confirmed.

Boris Johnson is expected to give a statement to the Commons about the report after Prime Minister's Questions at around 12.30pm.

Consequences of the report?

The publication of the report could have serious consequences for Boris Johnson and his future as Prime Minister of the UK.

If 15% or more of Conservatives MPs write letters of no confidence following the findings, it would mean the launch of a leadership challenge to the PM.

Several Tory MPs have already voiced they will wait till the report is published before they reach a judgement on the matter.

Johnson is due to address his backbench MPs at a meeting of the 1922 committee this afternoon.