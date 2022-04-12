Sue Ryder: Edinburgh charity shop calls for new volunteers
A Sue Ryder charity shop in Edinburgh is calling for volunteers to support the running of the store in order to raise vital funds for palliative, bereavement and neurological services.
Due to its size, the Sue Ryder shop in Seafield, Edinburgh, is in need of more enthusiastic voluntary staff to add to its existing team.
Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. Aside from the vital help you would be giving the charity, the opportunity is also a great personal chance to meet new people and integrate into a new social circle, something which many people have struggled with over the last two years.
The shop is one of 400 across the UK and has a great range of quality clothing, bric-a-brac and household items for sale.
David Leslie, shop manager at Sue Ryder Seafield, said: “We are keen for members of the local community to donate a few hours a of their week volunteering in our shop.
“Local transport routes from Edinburgh city centre can be difficult, so we will support with reasonable travel expenses for those who need it.
“By giving the gift of time, no matter if this is one hour or more, each contribution will help raise money for Sue Ryder to provide services to people facing a terminal illness, neurological condition or the loss of a loved one. You will help ensure Sue Ryder can be there when it matters.”
For over 65 years the Sue Ryder charity has been supporting people through some of the most difficult times of their lives, providing support for terminal illness, bereavement or a neurological condition.