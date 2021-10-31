Sue Webber said she was intimidated by group of youths on the number 30 bus

Sue Webber said she felt intimidated by male youths who got aggressive after she told them they should not vape on a bus.

The confrontation happened on the number 30 Lothian bus on Saturday evening at around 7pm.

Ms Webber said one of the trio of boys, who was wearing a hoodie, asked ‘what are you going to do about it’ and called her ‘a Karen’.

The Conservative MSP, who is also a councillor for Pentland Hills, said she was scared during the incident and became worried for her safety when the boys got off at her stop.

She later tweeted: “The drivers and passengers on lothian buses should not have to endure abuse from disrespectful, intimidating youths.”

Ms Webber said she felt she had to stand up to young people on public transport, in light of spate of attacks on drivers and anti-social behaviour on capital’s buses in recent months.

But she says she will think twice about speaking up in future, due to safety fears in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

Ms Webber said: “I got on the number 30 after attending a COP26 event at the University and was only on for a few stops.

"I told a group of three young lads they shouldn’t be vaping on the bus and they got aggressive and asked, what was I going to do about it.

"They called me a Karen, a very derogatory term. It’s offensive to women. I got a mouthful of abuse.

"A friend of theirs thumped on the window from outside the bus as we went past the Scott monument. That seemed to spur them on.

"I was alone. They got off at my stop and I was worried. But I went to meet friends and they scarpered.

"Young people shouldn’t get away with behaving that way. The driver isn’t in a position to step in.

"It could happen to any woman. That makes me so angry. But I would think twice about doing it again.

"Who knows what way it could have gone, they were really intimidating.”

