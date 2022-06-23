Multi-platinum trio the Sugababes will be playing in Edinburgh this autumn.

The Sugababes will be travelling Round Round the UK this October and November on their latest UK tour.

It will be kicking off In The Middle of England (well, not quite) at Bristol on Sunday, October 16.

Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be reaching Scotland after being Down Down the UK on Saturday, November 5 where they will play the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

They’ll then head to Glasgow where they will play the O2 Academy two days later.

In a statement, they explained: “Over twenty years after their debut album One Touch and the breakout critically acclaimed single, Overload, the era-defying trio are still one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums.”

Anyone who wants a ticket, should Push the Button on Friday, July 1.