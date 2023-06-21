News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift UK tour: How to get tickets to Edinburgh dates
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Supermarket blasted over ‘harsh’ child policy

Midlothian council leader Kelly Parry, slammed a local supermarket for allegedly refusing to serve youngsters bottles of water in the searing heat last week.
By Hilary Scott
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Aldi, Dalkeith.Aldi, Dalkeith.
Aldi, Dalkeith.

Many parents took to social media to voice their dismay claiming children were turned away from the Aldi store in Dalkeith, when they tried to buy refreshments.

Councillor Parry took to Twitter urging the store to review it’s policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She wrote: “Please can you review your rule in your Dalkeith, Midlothian store not to serve under 16's. Especially in this hot weather, turning kids away simply wanting to buy a bottle of water seems harsh.”

The company apologised and have since done a u-turn.

Most Popular

In an email to Councillor Parry, the company said: “ For your information, this is not a ban but a temporary measure which is under review and it is only relevant to this one store.

“Importantly, we will soon be taking steps towards removing this short-term measure."

Councilllor Parry, said: "I'm very pleased Aldi has had a change of heart on this issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, it should not have taken the efforts that it has to ensure that young people can simply purchase a bottle of water on a hot day.

"This also impacted on young people who were carers doing a basic shop for parents or relatives, and there was no compassion shown to them at all.

“The community campaigned hard to have the Aldi store nearby, and I hope that going forward Aldi can work in partnership with the local community to ensure the store is accessible, particularly to those young people that have caring responsibilities."

Related topics:AldiSupermarketMidlothianDalkeithTwitter