Supermarket blasted over ‘harsh’ child policy

Aldi, Dalkeith.

Many parents took to social media to voice their dismay claiming children were turned away from the Aldi store in Dalkeith, when they tried to buy refreshments.

Councillor Parry took to Twitter urging the store to review it’s policy.

She wrote: “Please can you review your rule in your Dalkeith, Midlothian store not to serve under 16's. Especially in this hot weather, turning kids away simply wanting to buy a bottle of water seems harsh.”

The company apologised and have since done a u-turn.

In an email to Councillor Parry, the company said: “ For your information, this is not a ban but a temporary measure which is under review and it is only relevant to this one store.

“Importantly, we will soon be taking steps towards removing this short-term measure."

Councilllor Parry, said: "I'm very pleased Aldi has had a change of heart on this issue.

"However, it should not have taken the efforts that it has to ensure that young people can simply purchase a bottle of water on a hot day.

"This also impacted on young people who were carers doing a basic shop for parents or relatives, and there was no compassion shown to them at all.