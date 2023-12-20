Support for children at Christmas

Childline delivered 240 counselling sessions to children in Scotland during the 12 days of Christmas last year, the service has revealed as it prepares to support young people round the clock this festive holiday.

Childline, operated by the NSPCC, conducted 14,080 counselling sessions for children and young people on various abuse issues in the past year. (Pic: NSPCC)

Childline counsellors know that while many children will be looking forward to spending time with their loved ones, for others Christmas can be a challenging time.

On the longest night of the year (Friday, December 22), landmarks across Scotland, including Camera Obscura Edinburgh, will join dozens more across the UK in lighting up green to create a striking visual reminder that Childline is there for children and young people in their darkest hours.

For some, spending an extended amount of time at home with their family can lead to tensions or amplify existing issues and this can leave many children feeling upset and isolated.

Concerns that children shared with Childline last Christmas included increased family conflict, facing their first Christmas without a loved one, struggling to cope with their own mental health or family members with mental health issues, concerns about parents or carers drinking more than usual over the Christmas period and feeling worried or guilty about Christmas placing additional financial pressure on their family.

Childline volunteer Jess Copner has volunteered on Christmas day for the past two years and is on duty on Christmas Eve this year.

The mum and secondary school teacher said: “I did a shift last year which started at 7.15am so I had to be very organised and did lots of food preparation and gift wrapping beforehand.

“As my children are older they were just getting up when I got back, so I didn’t miss out on much at home.

“Volunteering for Childline is not completely altruistic, I also get a lot out of it. It’s great to give something back, especially at Christmas, it makes me feel good to know I’m helping others.”

To enable the charity to be there for all children this festive season, visit the NSPCC website to donate to the charity’s Christmas appeal. Just £4 could help a counsellor answer a call.