Support for those struggling with energy bills
From January 1 average bills have risen by £94, meaning a typical household will pay £1928 per year, up from the previous figure of £1834.
When it made the announcement in November, Ofgem attributed the rise to an increase in the cost of wholesale gas due to world events, including the conflict in the Middle East.
The price cap will be in effect until March 31, with the level applicable from April due to be announced by the regulator before the end of February.
The rise in the cost of energy comes at a difficult time financially for many following the pressure on household spending at Christmas.
Scotland’s national advice service, Advice Direct Scotland, runs the energyadvice.scot service with free, impartial, and practical advice on energy bills.
The service is available online at www.energyadvice.scot and on freephone 0808 196 8660, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.
The charity said the winter had already proved to be “extremely tough”, with many Scots struggling with household bills amid the cost-of-living crisis. Advice Direct Scotland also stressed the importance of people ensuring they are claiming all benefits to which they are entitled.
Its free online calculator, available at advice.scot, is tailored for Scotland and allows people to check their entitlement to both reserved and devolved benefits.
Hazel Knowles, energy lead for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “The rise in the energy price cap at the coldest time of the year will alarm many people who are already grappling with household bills and have had to deal with the cost of Christmas.
“Costs are already hundreds of pounds higher than they were pre-Covid, pushing people into debt. Some have been making difficult decisions about spending on even essential items.
“It has already been an extremely tough winter and the last thing people need is to be paying even more for their energy. We urge people not to struggle alone – our expert advisers can provide free advice and ensure that households are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.”