Susan Boyle's brother Gerry reveals new Judge Rinder-style show called Crowd-Law TV

Singing star Susan Boyle’s big brother has revealed his latest venture — a Judge Rinder-style court television show.

Gerry, 65, claims viewers of programme – called Crowd-Law TV – can pay £85 a year to get legal advice from a panel of leading legal figures and experts in particular fields of law.

He has claimed the weekly episodes “will disrupt the legal sector like never before” by cutting out huge fees charged by law firms and individual solicitors — and claims to have already attracted backing from un-named investors to the tune of a £4 million.

Gerry, of Musselburgh, has also told sources that he is planning to co-present the show along with the late comedian and impressionist Dick Emery’s estranged daughter Eliza with filming planned for October.

He said: “Somebody has to put an end to the expensive hourly fees being charged by lawyers and that’s where Crowd-Law TV comes in. It will disrupt the legal sector like never before.

“People will make comparisons with Judge Judy and Judge Rinder but the difference is we have a network of eminent lawyers behind us.

“Obtaining legal aid is getting harder and harder and I just want to create an even playing field for ordinary people.”

Last year Gerry, of Musselburgh, vowed to launch free channel Internet World Television.

He claimed to have personally invested £2 million the Isle of Man-based venture and said that wealthy friends and business associated in America were planning to inject a further £10m into the project - which unfortunately went bust just months later.

The proposed legal eagle television programme is the latest in a number of ventures Gerry has launched or attempted to start-up.

In 2017, he was forced to pull the plug on his cabaret showcase after failing to shift any tickets.

The Evening News reported he had aimed to bring a spot of Las Vegas glamour to East Lothian with his latest venture.

But he confirmed the For Your Pleasure extravaganza at Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre had been postponed.

Four years earlier, in 2013, Gerry was forced to shut down a planned entertainment complex in the former Odeon cinema house in Clerk Street.

The I Dreamed a Dream star’s brother had promised to deliver a high-class cabaret venue in reopening the A-listed building.

But Kirkintilloch-based Braveheart Catering, which signed up to the project, sought legal advice amid allegations it has been left about £100,000 out of pocket.

The company is understood to have billed the entrepreneur for £55,000 for building improvement costs, which included paintwork, new carpets, wiring and plumbing.