The £850 million shopping centre is due to be completed in October 2020 and work on the site is currently under budget.

Take a look behind the scenes of the new St James centre construction

The St James Centre reached the milestone this week of being a year away from completion and on schedule.

By Conor Marlborough
Friday, 18th October 2019, 12:22 pm

Have a look inside the development as it gets closer towards completion.

1. A model of the new luxury hotel

A controversial luxury hotel will sit at the centre of the new St James site.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The shopping centre takes shape

The Evening News understands that Hackett and New Look will both move their stores to the new centre from George Street and Princes Street respectively.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Much of the structure is still an empty shell

But units at the centre are filling up rapidly with top high street and high-end brands, despite concerns about the economic impact of Brexit.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Roadworks outside St James

The development has prompted a major restructuring of the roundabout where York Place, Leith Walk, and Leith Street converge.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3