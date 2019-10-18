Take a look behind the scenes of the new St James centre construction

Have a look inside the development as it gets closer towards completion.
1. A model of the new luxury hotel
A controversial luxury hotel will sit at the centre of the new St James site.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. The shopping centre takes shape
The Evening News understands that Hackett and New Look will both move their stores to the new centre from George Street and Princes Street respectively.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Much of the structure is still an empty shell
But units at the centre are filling up rapidly with top high street and high-end brands, despite concerns about the economic impact of Brexit.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Roadworks outside St James
The development has prompted a major restructuring of the roundabout where York Place, Leith Walk, and Leith Street converge.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
