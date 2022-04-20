The controversial presenter has posted a dramatic video trailer for his conversation with the former US president, which will air with the launch of his show,

Piers Morgan Uncensored, next week.

In a 30-second advert, the pair are seen clashing over Mr Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and appears to show him storming off camera following what is promised to be “the most explosive interview of the year”.

Morgan’s 75-minute interview will be screened via TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.

TalkTV will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

This comes after Morgan also announced he will also be returning to ITV for the first time in over a year, as a guest on the Lorraine show on Saturday.

Speaking earlier this week, Morgan said he wants to “uncancel those who have been cancelled” and branded his departure from ITV last year a “farce”.

The former tabloid editor left ITV after storming off the set of Good Morning Britain when he said he did not believe Megan Meghan’s claims from her Oprah Winfrey interview.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history, but the watchdog ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code.

“I thought the whole thing was a farce and I’m delighted that actually, as a result of the farce, we’ve ended up with a whole network which is now dedicated to preventing that kind of farce from recurring,” Morgan said.

“You shouldn’t be shamed or vilified or cancelled for having an opinion, unless you genuinely are spewing hateful bigoted stuff,” he added.

“I don’t intend to do that; I’ve never done that before in my broadcasting time. I want to be a broad church to any kind of view.”

Speaking alongside Sharon Osbourne, who appeared via video from the US, he explained: “I want to re-platform those who’ve been de-platformed.

“I want to uncancel those who have been cancelled. I want to basically make a point that cancel culture is as dangerous to society, in its own way, in terms of its attack on free speech and freedom of expression as coronavirus has been.

“And could be over the next few years and decades actually more dangerous.

“So, I think if a democracy, like ours, or America or Australia, where this show will be airing, if a democracy loses that sense of what free speech means, and stops defending an individual’s right to an opinion, you’re not a democracy.

“This show, I hope, and the network will be standing up for democracy.”

Following the Ofcom ruling last year, ITV said in a statement: “The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the programme makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offence which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments.