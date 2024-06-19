Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland fans are being urged to pay tribute to a Tartan Army member who died in his sleep while following the team in Germany.

Colin King, from Blantyre in South Lanarkshire, passed away in his sleep after heading to bed on the night of Sunday, June 16. He had travelled to Germany to watch the Euro 2024 opening match between Germany and Scotland, which took place two days earlier, and had spent time since exploring the city of Dusseldorf.

The 57-year-old’s death was confirmed by his nephew Christopher O’Rourke. He wrote in The Tartan Army Group: "After the dream of qualification became a reality, and the scramble for tickets and flights, after the disaster that was the opening match, it all feels so unimportant now! It's with a broken heart and tears streaming down my face I am reporting the loss of our fellow Tartan Army footsoldier Colin King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland fan Colin King sadly died in his sleep during his Euro 2024 trip to Germany to support the team. (Credit: Facebook) | Facebook

"He attended the match on Friday and met up with us in Dusseldorf on Saturday, spent Sunday enjoying the city and went to bed in the wee hours of the morning but tragically never woke up on Monday. He was many things to different people, a father, a husband, a brother, a friend, a colleague, a boss to many but to me he was my uncle Colin, always on the wind up.

"He loved his trips away with Scotland and luckily I got to share a few with him just sadly this was his last. This trip will be memorable for everyone but for different reasons."

Mr King’s family have now asked that fans take time to remember the well-loved Tartan Army member with a widely-shared appeal posted to fan pages. The family have asked that an applause or cheer in memory of Mr King takes place in the 4th minute of Scotland’s match against Switzerland, due to kick off on Wednesday evening at 8pm, with the appeal reading: “The family would appreciate this so much at this difficult time.”

Tributes have poured in for Mr King, from not only Scotland fans but those right across the continent. One person said: “Thoughts with his family and friends and all that knew him. RIP Colin”. Another said: “Even Switzerland will honour him! Be sure!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad