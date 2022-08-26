Taxi fare rise agreed in West Lothian
West Lothian residents will see a rise in taxi fares this winter after a regular review of increases was delayed by the Covid pandemic.
The council’s Public and Community Safety Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel heard that there had been no adverse responses to the proposals when they had gone out to consultation over the summer. Proposed increases will see tariff fares rise from a basic £2.60 and £3 at weekends to £3 and £3.40. Christmas and New Year basic fare charges will rise from £3.90 to £5.10. All other additional charges will also rise.
Audrey Watson the council’s managing solicitor for Licensing, told the committee the fare rises had been agreed after discussions with taxi operators and were “uncontroversial”.
The method of calculation of maximum fares has not risen since April 2016.
Most Popular
-
1
Hermiston Gait Roundabout crash: Lorry driver who died in M8 crash identified as dad-of-two from West Lothian
-
2
Edinburgh cost of living: Owner of Fazal and Sons in Moredun facing 'nightmare' electricity bill hike
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: 13-year-old boy in tears after adult 'makes monkey gesture' during football game
-
4
Edinburgh crime news: Teenager arrested in connection with drug offences after police spotted suspicious behaviour on Gorgie Road
-
5
Connect Music Festival 2022: First look at site before Chemical Brothers, Mogwai and The National perform at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre
The effect of the changes is that if the revised fare table is approved, meters will be altered so more will be charged for the distance travelled.
A report to the committee said: “The council as licensing authority is required to comply with section 17 of the 1982 Act by reviewing its taxi fare table every 18 months in consultation with local trade organisations, however, the current review was delayed by the pandemic.”
In addition, the time periods during which the increased Christmas and New Year tariff can be charged will increase by five hours, and some additional charges are proposed to be increased.
The fare rises will have to be ratified by the next meeting of the council Executive and will come into force in November.