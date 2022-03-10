Taxi fares could rise in Midlothian for the first time in six years

Stock photo of taxis in Dalkeith town centre. Picture Toby Williams.

New tariffs proposed following talks between Midlothian Council and taxi operators include a festive starting rate of £4.50 and the standard daytime starting rate increasing to £3.

It will also see the charge to customers who are sick in a cab more than double from £20 to a £50 ‘cleaning fee’.

A report due to go before the council’s general purposes committee next week sets out the new charges which, if approved, will be put out for public consultation.

It says: “Officers have met with the Midlothian Taxi Operators Association (MTOA) as an organisation representative of taxis operating within Midlothian.

“During these discussions the MTOA have advised that the tariff has not beenincreased since 2016 whilst operating costs have increased steadily over the same period with a particular escalation in the price of petrol and diesel in recent months.”

Current charges which were set up in 2016 start at £2.80 during weekdays and £3.20 at weekends and overnight with a £3.80 daytime charge over Christmas holidays and £4 weekend night time charge during the same period.

The new tariffs will see a weekday starting rate of £3, evening and weekend rates increase to £3.80 and all festive trips given a starting rate of £4.50.

Distance/waiting times will also go up from 20p to 25p during the year and 35p to 40p over the festive period.

The report points out the tariff is the maximum taxi and private cab operators can charge.

It adds: “It would remain open to the operator to charge a lower fee if they so wished.”