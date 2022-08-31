Taxi fares rise of 20 per cent approved by Midlothian councillors

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian Councillors said new tariffs, which were put out for public consultation over the summer, should go ahead despite two-third of residents who responded opposing the move.

A meeting of the council’s general purposes committee was told responses from people in the trade were overwhelmingly for the raise – the first increase in six years.

And councillors said that while they sympathised with members of the public who did not want to see fares increase, they had to balance that with the need for taxi drivers to afford to work as petrol and diesel prices remain high.

Stock photo of taxi drivers at the taxi rank in Dalkeith town centre.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new tariffs include a festive starting rate of £4.50 and the standard daytime starting rate increasing to £3.

It will also see the charge to customers who are sick in a cab more than double from £20 to a £50 ‘cleaning fee’.

The new tariffs replace current charges which were set up in 2016 and charged a starting point of £2.80 during weekdays and £3.20 at weekends and overnight with a £3.80 daytime charge over Christmas holidays and £4 weekend night time charge during the same period.

The new tariffs will see a weekday starting rate of £3, evening and weekend rates increase to £3.80 and all festive trips given a starting rate of £4.50.

During the virtual meeting Councillor Russell Imrie voiced concern about the timing of the increase and asked if it could be delayed six months.

He said: “Taxi drivers have got to earn a living but I am just worried that if the general public are finding it harder and harder every day that we should be doing everything we can to mitigate that.”

However, council leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “If we don’t do something we will lose taxi drivers altogether and it is a lifeline for older residents and those in rural areas who do not have access to a bus service or a car.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the increase in taxi fares with a pledge to review the situation in six months time.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Distance/waiting times will also go up from 20p to 25p during the year and 35p to 40p over the festive period.

And the new tariffs include an additional clause which states “It will be the responsibility of the passenger(s) to meet and charges imposed by an airport for waiting, setting down and picking up”.