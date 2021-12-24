Taylor Wimpey East Scotland flies the flag for local primary school in Roslin

Pupils at Sinclair Gardens in Roslin, pictured with the winning flag designs, alongside Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s sales executive Linzi McEwan. Photo - Chris Watt.

The winning flag design by Primary 5 pupil Zofia Swierczynskka has been produced into a flag that proudly flies at the entrance to the development to provide a warm and colourful welcome to everyone visiting Sinclair Gardens.

Zofia won a £50 book token and she recently visited the development to see her flag in-situ.

The standard of the entries was so high that further entries were also chosen to form part of additional signage at the development to welcome visitors, and each child has received a £20 book token.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children at Roslin Primary rose to the challenge of this fun competition as headteacher Helen Love added : “We are proud of our learners and the effort and time they put into the designs.

"They followed the clear design brief and created bold, clear illustrations. Well done to the winners and thanks to Taylor Wimpey for this opportunity.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing Ddirector for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We recognise the importance of making sure that we support the communities in which we build our new homes.