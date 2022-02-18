Taylor Wimpey encourages first time buyers to ‘Ask the Experts’ at their event in South Queensferry

Hawthorn Gardens, South Queensferry.

The event will take place at Taylor Wimpey’s Hawthorn Gardens in South Queensferry, on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 from 10.30am each day.

Visitors can book an appointment with an Independent Financial Advisor who will be based at the event and can provide a range of helpful financial advice including which mortgages are available. Taylor Wimpey’s experienced sales executives will also be available to offer advice about the process of buying a new home, as well as some helpful tips to make sure the process is stress-free.

Prospective buyers can also book a visit to the trio of show homes at Hawthorn Gardens. Appointments for the ‘Ask the Experts’ can be made by calling 0131 603 5316.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland comments: “Our ‘Ask the Experts’ events are a great opportunity for house-hunters to come along and find out how we can help them to get on the move.

"Our team is happy to answer all the questions that buyers often have about the process, and our event is the ideal time to gather the experts in one location to make this even easier for our customers.

“This will be an in-person event, but visitors can rest assured that we will be making sure their visit is as safe as possible.

"We have a number of measures in place to ensure this, and we ask that people book an appointment to come along in order for us to closely manage the number of customers that we have at the development at any one time.