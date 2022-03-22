Taylor Wimpey marks World Book Day with donation to Mauricewood Primary in Penicuik

Local Taylor Wimpey Sales Executive Laura Colandrea with headteacher Mrs Mouat, headteacher and class members of Primary 3 at Mauricewood Primary School celebrating their donation of £250 and Ecotastic Activity books.

It also provided a free copy of its Ecotastic Activity book to a P3 class, packed full of eco- challenges and fun facts about sustainability.

Celebrating 25 years, World Book Day aims to encourage children to enjoy and appreciate the pleasures of all types of books.

Susan Woodyer, depute headteacher at Mauricewood Primary, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to develop their reading and appreciation of all types of books.

“Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation, we’ll be able to add some new books to our new school library and our Primary 3 class will also enjoy the mix of fascinating facts and eco-challenges within their Ecotastic Activity book.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “In recognition of World Book Day, we were delighted to make a £250 donation to Mauricewood Primary’s school library.