Temple glass artist opens her studio for the Edinburgh Fringe

Alison Kinnaird MBE presents Art in Glass 2022 - 'A Closer Look', an open studio exhibition running from August 1 – 21, daily 10am - 5pm or by appointment, at her Shillinghill Studios in Temple, EH23 4SH (Fringe Venue 244).

Alison Kinnaird has an international reputation as a glass artist and exponent and teacher of the Scottish harp. Her creations can be seen in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, the Scottish Parliament and the Royal Museums of Scotland and public and private collections home and abroad.

This show features a range of work including new creations. Over the past two years Alison has found that her work has focused more on nature subjects. This exhibition includes a number of smaller more intimate pieces taking a closer look at the natural world around us.For more information call 01875 830 328 or email: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...