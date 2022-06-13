Temporary traffic restrictions and road closures for Let’s Rock music festival in Dalkeith

From 6pm on Friday to 2am on Sunday, temporary no waiting, loading or unloading restrictions will be in place along stretches of the: A6094 High Street from Musselburgh Road and Eskglades, Dalkeith Disabled bays will be exempt and residents can still park there.

Temporary no stopping restrictions will be in place during the same times at: A6094 High Street Dalkeith.

From 8am on Saturday to 2am on Sunday, temporary no waiting, loading or unloading restrictions will be in place at: A6106 Old Dalkeith Road, Bridgend and Edinburgh Road from Sheriffhall roundabout to the junction at the High Street ; Lugton Brae (residents will still be able to park); Melville Gate Road from A6106 Old Dalkeith Road to the junction with B6392 Gilmerton Road; A6094 High Street at Duke Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A map of the temporary road restrictions for the Lets Rock music festival at Dalkeith Country Park.

On Saturday from 9.30pm until midnight, the following roads will be closed and diversions signposted: A6094 High Street, Dalkeith from the junction with Edinburgh Road, Dalkeith to where A6094 High Street, Dalkeith joins Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith; A6094 Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith from where it joins A6094 High Street, Dalkeith to its junction with St Andrew Street, Dalkeith

Edinburgh Road, Dalkeith between Old Edinburgh Road and the junction with High Street, Dalkeith will be closed from Saturday 8pm – 1am Sunday.

On Saturday from 8am to midnight, motorists will not be able to: Turn right from Melville Gate Road, Dalkeith onto the A6106 Old Dalkeith Road, Dalkeith; Turn right from A6106 Old Dalkeith Road into Dalkeith Country Park; Turn right from A6106 Old Dalkeith Road into Melville Gate Road.

On Saturday from 8pm until midnight, motorists will not be able to turn left at Dalkeith Country Park (King’s Gate) onto A6106 Old Dalkeith Road.