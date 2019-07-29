Tesco to ban home deliveries in central Edinburgh during Fringe, but still charge customers

Have your say

Supermarket giant Tesco are refusing to deliver to parts of central Edinburgh due to the Fringe, but are still charging customers for their monthly delivery plan.

Several social media posts from Edinburgh residents have highlighted the move from Tesco to not deliver to central Edinburgh during the Fringe.

A Tesco shop.

In one message, seen by the Evening News, a customer care assistant on Twitter told a customer the decision was made due to “extra traffic”.

In the message, the Tesco employee explained the decision and said: “This is due to the Fringe Festival, extra traffic etc. We’re unable to offer the home delivery service in that area.”

The same social media user said this still applied if a customer has a Delivery Saver account with the supermarket.

These offer same-day, any day or midweek deliveries from £3.49 to £12.99 a month and aim to be cheaper than normal delivery charges.

However, the social media user said they were offered a delivery voucher rather than a refund by Tesco when they complained.

Other social media users also raised concerns over the potential impact on housebound or disabled Tesco customers.

It is not known how much of Edinburgh the delivery ban covers, nor when it begins or ends.

Tesco had not responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.