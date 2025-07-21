We asked our readers: “If you could choose to live in any Edinburgh street, where would you choose?” And they didn’t disappoint, with hundreds of readers telling us which Edinburgh street they would most like to live on.
While some of the city’s most famous streets made the list including Canongate in the Old Town, and many of the choices were aspirational city centre streets full of expensive homes, there were some unexpected choices in there from other areas of Edinburgh.
1. Ann Street
By far the most popular street in Edinburgh that our readers would like to live on was Ann Street in Stockbridge, with the Water of Leith flowing past at one end of the road. | Google Maps
2. Circus Lane
Travellers from all over the world visit Circus Lane to admire the vibrant floral displays, cute Georgian mews houses, colourful doors and the picturesque setting with towering St Stephen's church in the backdrop. It was also very popular with our readers for where they would like to live in Edinburgh, coming second on our list. With Lindy Singleton
saying: "It has to be Circus Lane for me." | Google Maps
3. Heriot Row
The third most popular Edinburgh street to live on with our readers was Heriot Row in the New Town. Heriot Row is one of Edinburgh's most attractive streets. It is a long graceful terrace of beautiful grey stone houses dating from the very early 1800s. | Google Maps
4. Regent Terrace
Many of our readers aspire to live on Regent Terrace at Calton Hill. It is a residential street of 34 classical 3-bay townhouses built on the upper south side of Calton Hill and is within the Edinburgh New and Old Town UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 1995. | Google Maps
