With May the month of bank holidays and long weekends, we’ve taken a look at the best place in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas to take the kids for a day trip.
We asked our readers for their recommendations for day trips in the Capital, and they didn’t disappoint! With suggestions ranging from a rare day in the sun at Portobello Beach to family fun days at East Links Family Park, Dalkeith Country Park, Conifox Adventure Park and Blair Drummond Safari Park. The most popular day trip recommendation was undoubtedly the National Museum Scotland on Chambers Street, with the free entry a great incentive for families as the cost of living crisis bites.
1. Conifox Adventure Park
Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston was suggested by Sheila Bedet as a great place to visit with the kids. She said: "This place is fantastic and has had a great refurbishment. The park has friendly staff. - it is a must go place with your grandchildren. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. The National Museum of Scotland
Many of you suggested the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street as a great place to take the kids for a day out, with the best part being that entry is free. Jean Mclennan said: "I've visited so many time with my boys when they were wee, they never tired of it." And Steven Colquhoun added: "Royal Museum of Scotland which is free admission then over to visit wee Greyfriars Bobby and rub his nose for good luck." Photo: PAUL DODDS
3. East Links Family Park
So many of you nominated East Links Family Park in East Lothian, near Dunbar as a great place to visit with kids for a day trip. This family-friendly park with animal enclosures, train rides, go-karts, bouncy castle and trampolines has plenty of things for the kids to enjoy. Photo: Ian Georgeson
4. Almond Valley Heritage Centre
Grace Paterson Taylor recommended Almond Valley Heritage Centre in Livingston as a great place to take the kids. She said: "An absolutely wonderful place and excellent value for money, a full day of fun and lovely animals." Photo: Lisa Ferguson