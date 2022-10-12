The awkward moment an East Lothian cat embarrassed their owner on Lorraine

The Scottish presenter’s live ITV interview with former Edinburgh Rugby player Dean Nicholson from Dunbar and his cat Nala hit a bum note right at the start.

When Lorraine began speaking to explorer, author and YouTuber Dean about his trips around the world, via video link live from his East Lothian home, Nala took centre stage before Dean could even speak. The feline turned around in front of the webcam and showed her bottom to all the TV viewers and a bemused Lorraine.

In the live broadcast, Lorraine, trying to contain her laughter, said: "Oh look, she’s showing us her bottom. I love when cats do that. They always do that, it’s brilliant.”

Nala, named after the lioness in The Lion King, spends the day sat in the basket of the bike as Dean travels the world with his feline friend.

When Dean was travelling on his bicycle one day, he was approaching the Bosnia-Montenegro border when he heard a little kitten on the side of the road.

He nursed the feline to health and became her official owner, after it became clear she had been dumped there. Now she is his travel companion, and their story has gained millions of views after being shared on The Dodo.

Dean has even written a book about their adventures, called: Nala's World One Man, His Rescue Cat and a Bike Ride Around the Globe. The pair are on social media 1bike1world.

