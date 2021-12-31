The big Edinburgh Christmas Quiz of the year

Was this famous actor born in Edinburgh?

POLITICS

Who was sacked as the SNP's justice and home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster in a reshuffle in February? Who won Ruth Davidson's former seat of Edinburgh Central at the Holyrood election in May? Which Edinburgh MSP was elected with the most votes ever won by any candidate at a Scottish Parliament election? Who became Lothian's first ethnic minority MSP? Which Lothian MP defected from the SNP to Alex Salmond's new Alba party? Who was elected as the new presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament after the elections in May? Which Lothian MSP left the Scottish Government in Nicola Sturgeon's May reshuffle after 14 years in the Cabinet? Which Edinburgh MSP succeeded in getting a member's bill through the Scottish Parliament bringing in extra protection for shop staff from assault, abuse and threats? Name the Tory donor who failed to get elected to Holyrood but was then given a seat in the House of Lords and made a Scotland Office minister? Which Edinburgh councillor resigned to become a special adviser to the Scottish Government on housing?

WORLD

1.On what date did Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol? 2.In February, Jeff Bazos announced he was stepping down as CEO of which multi billion dollar company? In 2021, which singer broke the record for the most Grammy’s in their category? In April, archaeologists discovered the most important find in Egypt ‘since Tomb of Tut Ankh Amun’. What was it? In May, which country became the first to record more than 400,000 new Covid cases in one day? In June, Darnella Frazier received a special citation at the Pulitzer Prize for filming which tragic incident? This year, researchers revealed there were how many living descendants of Italian artist Leonardo di Vinci? In September which country suspended Twitter indefinitely after it removed a post by its President? In October, which actor became the oldest person to reach space? Which country officially became a Republic in November, removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state?

Edinburgh Entertainment

Why did the show Shagged, Married, Annoyed at the Edinburgh Playhouse hit the headlines... twice? To which venue does the King's panto decamp in 2022 and 2023 while the Old Lady of Leven Street undergoes redevelopment? Which three acts have been announced for next year's Edinburgh Castle Concerts? What is the projected capacity of the new concert hall planned for St Andrew Square? Which well known Edinburgh personality joined the cast of the BBC Scotland continuing drama River City in 2021 to play the role of Sam Spiller? Which TV series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen filmed its second series in and around Edinburgh in 2021? What do Tony McLean, Ray Lennox and Don Colyear all have in common? Which new music festival saw more than 40 gigs in a single day across Summerhall, the Queen's Hall and the King's Hall in 2021? Which Edinburgh theatre did its bit during the pandemic by partnering with Empty Kitchens Full Hearts to tackle food poverty? The Edinburgh International Festival Fringe returned in 2021, but between which dates did it run?

EDINBURGH HISTORY

Also known as 'Jacob's Pillow' what is this lump of rock - and where is it kept?

What year did Edinburgh become the Capital of Scotland? What animal sits atop the Mercat Cross in Parliament Square? Human remains were discovered by archaeologists in Cramond that are thought to be the oldest in the UK. What year are they thought to be from? On St Andrews Day in which year was the Stone of Destiny handed to Scotland for permanent keeping in Edinburgh Castle? What year was the Flodden Wall built? A growing population with an inadequate sewage system earned the Capital which nickname? The National Monument on Calton Hill was built to commemorate who? Who is the controversial figure commemorated on the Melville monument in St Andrew Square? How much faster is Balmoral time – the time on the clock at the Balmoral Hotel? How many statues are on the Scott Monument, not including Scott himself and his dog?

FAMOUS PEOPLE FROM EDINBURGH

Actor, famous for roles in the Belles of St Trinian’s and Scrooge. Born in Edinburgh in 1900. Author and creator of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. Scottish anatomist, most famous for buying bodies from serial murderers Burke and Hare. Famous Shakespearean actress during the Victorian era. Born in Edinburgh in 1823. Manager of the men’s Scotland National Team between 2013 and 2017. Actor, famous for roles in Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Jack Taylor. Author, best known for writing The Wind in the Willows. Suffragist and abolitionist, co founder of the Capital’s chapter of the National Society of Women’s Suffrage. Musician and lead singer of band Garbage. This author was technically born in Burntisland, Fife but is too crucial not to add – legendary author of children’s books featuring Maisie MacKenzie, the kitten.

SPORT

What were star actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant doing in an Edinburgh park?

1. Name the player who scored the opening goal in Hibs 2-1 defeat to Celtic in the 2021 Scottish League Cup final at Hampden?

2. How many matches did Hearts go unbeaten to start the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership before suffering their first loss of the season?

3. Who did Prestonpans boxer Josh Taylor defeat in Las Vegas in April to be crowned the world's undisputed light-welterweight champion?

4. Edinburgh's Josh Kerr claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in posting a personal record in the men's 1500-metre final. How many years had it been since a Team GB athlete had previously won a medal in the event?

5. Keeper Craig Gordon became Hearts' most-capped Scotland player in history when he started in goal against Denmark in November. How old will Gordon turn on Hogmanay?

6. Which local golfer won the British Girls’ Amateur Championship? 7. Who scored for Hearts in their embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Highland League Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup?

8. How many Hibs players were included in matchday squads for Scotland in 2021?

9. Who did Edinburgh City lose to in the League One play-off final at the end of the 2020/21 campaign?

10. Which current Hibs player featured in both legs of Edinburgh City's play-off final?

Politics answers:

Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) Angus Robertson (SNP) Alex Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dem, Edinburgh Western) Foysol Choudhury (Lab, Lothian list) Kenny MacAskill (East Lothian) Alison Johnstone (Green, Lothian list) Fiona Hyslop (SNP, Linlithgow) Daniel Johnson (Lab, Edinburgh Southern) Malcolm Offord Gavin Corbett (Green)

World answers:

January 6 Amazon Beyonce The lost Golden City of Aten, near Luxor India The murder of George Floyd by a police officer 14 Nigeria William Shatner Barbados

Edinburgh Entertainment answers:

First show was cancelled at the last minute due to a faulty safety curtain, new date saw the theatre evacuated during the show due to a fire alarm. Festival Theatre Deacon Blue, The Streets and Olly Murs. 1,000 seats. Grant Stott Good Omens. All are fictional Edinburgh detectives who captured the imagination of readers and viewers in 2021. The Great Eastern. Leith Theatre 6-30 August

Edinburgh history answers:

1437 A unicorn – the national animal of Scotland 8,600 BC 1996 1560 Auld Reekie Scots who died in the Napoleonic Wars Henry Dundas Three minutes 68 – each one depicting a character from his novels

Famous people from Edinburgh answers:

Alistair Sim Arthur Conan Doyle Robert Knox Isabella Glyn Gordon Strachan Iain Glen Kenneth Grahame Eliza Wigham Shirley Mason Aileen Paterson

Sport answers: