The chart-topping group – whose hit songs include Take It Easy, Hotel California and Desperado – will perform at the BST Hyde Park music festival in June.

Earlier in the month, they will appear at the Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The Eagles, one of the biggest musical acts ever with more than 200 million records sold, are currently made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

Frey is the son of Glenn Frey, an Eagles founder member who died aged 67 in 2016.

The Eagles are the latest music superstars to join the line-up of the BST Hyde Park music festival.

Adele, Sir Elton John and Duran Duran will also take to the stage.

General on-sale for Eagles tour dates will be available from 9am on November 5 at LiveNation.co.uk.

