The Edinburgh craft Beer Festival is set to return to the Capital this summer
The Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival is set to return for a weekend in August uniting beer lovers, foodies and music fans from across the capital.
The 2021 festival – running Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange – will host over 30 world-class breweries with hundreds of delicious beers from across Europe, including Alpha Delta, Attic Brew Co, Cromarty and Pilot.
Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, the festival organisers said: “We Are Beer are delighted to bring our big celebration of all things beer, food and music back to Edinburgh at the brilliant Corn Exchange.
"We cannot wait to welcome back our Edinburgh festival regulars and meet our new attendees to come together once again to enjoy the best drinks and food around.
"I’m also thrilled to add new breweries to our festival family this year, including local brewery Newbarns, who launched in Leith last year, from across the water, Maltgarden from Poland and Seven Island Brewery from Greece.”
Alongside the drinks, a tasty selection of Edinburgh's top foodies will be offering their mouth-watering dishes, including Fat Flamingo, Harajuku Kitchen and Rost.
Acts performing at the festival include Friendly Fires, Fat Whire Family and Doves featuring Jez Williams.
More breweries, food vendors and music acts will be announced over the coming weeks on social media.
You can buy tickets for £49.50 here, and have the option to choose between sessions on the opening night, just the Saturday, or the full weekend.
Full list of breweries so far confirmed to feature in the festival:
6° North,
71 Brewing
Alpha Delta (Raise the Bar winner)
Attic Brew Co. (Raise the Bar Winner)
Beak Brewery (Raise the Bar winner)
Brew York
Brick Brewery
Brixton Brewery
Bullhouse Brewery (Raise the bar winner)
Budvar
Campervan Brewery
Cromarty
Dark Star
Dead End Brew Machine
Fierce Beer
Full Circle Brew Co.
Fyne Ales
Gipsy Hill Brewing Company
Jumpship
Brouwerij Kees (NL)
The Kernel
Laine Brew Co.
Lost and Grounded
Maltgarden (POL)
Newbarns Brewery
Newtown Park (Raise the Bar winner)
North Brewing Co.
Northern Monk
Pastore Brewing (Raise the Bar winner)
Pilot
Salt Beer Factory
Seven Island Brewery (GR)
Signature Brew
Siren Craft Brew
Tempest Brew Co.
Tiny Rebel
Thornbridge
To Øl (DEN)
Vault City
Vocation
Verdant