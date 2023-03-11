A new choir singing only pop songs has been launched in the city. The Edinburgh Popular Music Choir will meet weekly, with the ultimate intention of performing at events across the Capital.

It has been set up by Morningside School of Music, one of Scotland’s largest music schools, and is aimed at people of all ages and abilities. No previous experience is required to join, nor is the ability to read music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School director Linda Boyd said the choir was the perfect opportunity for those wishing to take part in musical events for the first time. She also hailed the benefits of taking part and learning musical activities both socially and professionally. The choir will meet every Wednesday evening in Morningside United Church.

New choir members at the last meeting of The Edinburgh Popular Music Choir in Morningside.

Linda Boyd, director of Morningside School of Music, said: “Above all this is about having fun and being part of a fulfilling activity within an inclusive community. Our choir will be unique in that we only sing well-known pop songs. Once we’ve got together and had a few practices we’ll be able to turn out minds to performing across the city.

“Being part of musical groups like this have been repeatedly shown to be of huge benefit to so many aspects of life. You meet new friends, get engaged in a new hobby, and have the immense satisfaction of when it all comes together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad