News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
2 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
2 hours ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
2 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

The Flying Scotsman: Here are 13 pics of the iconic train in Edinburgh and beyond throughout the years

Here are some of the most iconic pictures of The Flying Scotsman through out it’s remarkable history.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with a series of special events around the UK. To celebrate, we’ve dug out some of our favourite pictures of the magnificent train through out it’s remarkable history.

The train, now one of the most famous in the world, was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – and holds the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 433 mile trip, as well as being the first train to reach 100 mph, and the first to circumnavigate the globe.

Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary tour: Where to see the world famous locomotive across the UK

Preserved LNER liveried 4472 Flying Scotsman on the Hadrian Flyer at Welwyn North tunnel, 17/6/67. In those days she ran with two tenders.

1. 1967

Preserved LNER liveried 4472 Flying Scotsman on the Hadrian Flyer at Welwyn North tunnel, 17/6/67. In those days she ran with two tenders. Photo: David Christie

Photo Sales
Holidaymakers ready to depart on the Flying Scotsman from King's Cross railway station, London, 29th March 1934.

2. 1934

Holidaymakers ready to depart on the Flying Scotsman from King's Cross railway station, London, 29th March 1934. Photo: Douglas Miller

Photo Sales
Flying Scotsman departs Kings Cross on her special on 30/4/67. Note the railwayman taking what looks like a box brownie type photograph! 4472 ran with two tenders from Oct 66.

3. 1967

Flying Scotsman departs Kings Cross on her special on 30/4/67. Note the railwayman taking what looks like a box brownie type photograph! 4472 ran with two tenders from Oct 66. Photo: David Christie

Photo Sales
The 1.15 to Doncaster, pulled by The Flying Scotsman, gets a hearty send off from 300 fans at Kings Cross. The Flying Scotsman on its last official run for British Rail before it's retirement, 15th January 1963.

4. 1963

The 1.15 to Doncaster, pulled by The Flying Scotsman, gets a hearty send off from 300 fans at Kings Cross. The Flying Scotsman on its last official run for British Rail before it's retirement, 15th January 1963. Photo: Mirrorpix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edinburgh