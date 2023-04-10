The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with a series of special events around the UK. To celebrate, we’ve dug out some of our favourite pictures of the magnificent train through out it’s remarkable history.

The train, now one of the most famous in the world, was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – and holds the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 433 mile trip, as well as being the first train to reach 100 mph, and the first to circumnavigate the globe.