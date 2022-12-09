The Killers have announced they will play their first ever Edinburgh show in 2023, with support from indie legend Johnny Marr.

The Las Vegas band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, will play a huge outdoor show at Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Fans on The Killers database can access the artist presale from 2pm on Friday (December 9), those with a Gigs in Scotland account can access the Gigs in Scotland presale from 9am on Saturday, December 10, and general on sale will start from 9am on Monday, December 12 via Gigs in Scotland and Ticketmaster.

The Capital gig comes a year after The Killers played a double-header of shows at the home of Falkirk FC last summer.

The band formed in Las Vegas in 2003, and have gone on to become one of the biggest acts in the world.

They have garnered countless accolades, including multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. To date, the band has sold over 25 million albums, clocking up a record-breaking seven consecutive UK No.1 albums, and headlined the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.

From their earliest hits Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and All These Things That I’ve Done, via When You Were Young and Dustland Fairytale, Human, Runaways, to more recent favourites like The Man, Caution, Run For Cover, My Own Soul’s Warning, fans in Edinburgh will see a band at the height of their powers.

Supporting The Killers will be Marr, who started his career with The Smiths, which cemented him in history as one of the most influential songwriters and guitarists in British independent music.

Throughout his career, Marr has worked with a host of acts including The Pretenders, Talking Heads, Hans Zimmer and Billie Eilish.

