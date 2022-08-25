Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were seen with several members of the cast and crew on location in Morningside while fliming last year.

Scenes were also shot at Edinburgh Castle, along with various other locations in and around the Capital.

The film will tell the true story of how the remains of King Richard III were discovered buried under a carpark in Leicester in 2012.

Sally Hawkins stars alongside Steve Coogan in The Lost King

Oscar-nominated Coogan plays the husband of historian Philippa Langley (Hawkins), who had a key role in unlocking the mystery behind the Plantagenet king’s final resting place.

It is understood that once principal photography had concluded in Morningside, the production recreated the famous Leicester carpark excavation at the National Mining Museum’s Lady Victoria Colliery in Newtongrange.

The official synopsis provided by Pathé reads: "In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester.

"The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics.

"The Lost King is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history."

The Lost King will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 7th October 2022.