Scottish actor Alan Cumming has denied he is involved in the latest series of The Masked Singer. Picture: Francis Hills

The hugely-popular reality series – in which a panel guesses the identities of mystery stars performing live in disguise – returned with a new cast of 12 characters on Saturday for its third season.

Comedian Joel Dommett is once again hosting the singing competition, while presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan make up the celebrity panel charged with guessing the identities of the disguised stars performing in wacky costumes.

On Sunday night’s show, a mysterious character known as Bagpipes was introduced, with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh.

Bagpipes performed Blur’s Song 2, with the clues pointing to the disguised star having ‘a bit of Scottish’ in their past.

Viewers soon took to social media to guess it could be Cumming – but the Scottish actor has since taken to Twitter to deny any involvement in the show.

Posting on his official account, Cumming wrote: ‘Newsflash: I am not on @MaskedSingerUK nor will I ever be. Thank you.’

Other names linked to Bagpipes include Martin Compston, David Tennant, John McEnroe and Richard Madden.

Viewers have speculated that Bagpipes on The Masked Singer could be Scottish actor Alan Cumming. (Image: ITV)

Broadcaster Gloria Hunniford was revealed as the latest celebrity crooner to be knocked out of the talent show.

Hunniford, 81, appeared as the Snow Leopard, but her true identity was correctly guessed by panellist Jonathan Ross on Sunday.

The Loose Women star said she had taken up the role because she wanted to do something different, adding: “I’m of a certain age and it was a challenge. It sounded like a lot of fun and I thought I’d like to try it.”

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee, while singer Joss Stone, who was dressed as Sausage, took the crown during the second season.

Last year’s show also featured celebrities including American singer Ne-Yo, comedian Sue Perkins, Spice Girl Mel B, JLS star Aston Merrygold and former footballer and manager Glenn Hoddle.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

