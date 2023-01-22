Edinburgh-born snooker legend Stephen Hendry was revealed as the character Rubbish on The Masked Singer, leaving judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gillian, and Jonathan Ross open-mouthed.

The seven-time world champion, who grew up South Queensferry, landed in the bottom two of the ITV reality singing contest on Saturday with fellow contestant Jacket Potato following an audience vote on all the contestants’ performances, meaning they had to sing again.

For his second song, the 54-yer-old opted for My Old Man’s A Dustman by Lonnie Donegan while Jacket Potato sang Brass In Pocket by The Pretenders.

After the performances, the judges voted to save Jacket Potato and gave their final guesses of who Rubbish could – be with suggestions including The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, presenter Paddy McGuinness and Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Judge Ross was the closest as he thought it could be snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, but he fell slightly short of the mark.

Following his reveal, Hendry said he loved the show and that it was his “guilty pleasure” to watch.

Asked why he decided to take on the challenge, he added: “To try something completely out of my comfort zone.

“I have had the opportunity to do other shows that would have put me in that same ‘uncomfortable’ position, but being completely hidden made it so much easier for me to let loose and get my head around the challenge.”

He also revealed that he chose the overflowing green recycling bin costume as the colours reminded him of a snooker table – and that how it restricted his movement was an added bonus as then he would not be made to dance.

Hendry initially opened Saturday’s episode with a lively rendition of the Kaiser Chiefs’ classic track Ruby, accompanied by characters dressed as bumble bees.

Based on the clues referencing sports, the judges offered up their guesses – with Ross thinking Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock could be behind the mask, and singer-songwriter Ora opting for Paddy McGuinness.

Comedian Gilligan thought it might be Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, while TV presenter Davina McCall thought it could be The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades due to the link to rubbish.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1 & ITVX.