Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing red dresses, just like their hero in the music video for Wuthering Heights, they danced to the 1978 hit in Holyrood Park on Saturday.

The Edinburgh fans, who were raising money for charity, were joined by others around the world on the day of the singer's birthday.

The unique spectacle on the grass next to Arthur’s Seat was part of an annual event named ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’, with similar scenes taking place in various locations including Sydney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Shambush, a British performance group, back in 2013, the worldwide phenomenon brings thousands of people together with a shared love of 64-year-old Bush.

The event is about celebration and dance, and involves all participants performing the legendary dance from the music video for Wuthering Heights.

Raising money for two charities, Maggie’s Centre Edinburgh and Marie Curie, attendees at Holyrood Park had the joy of yoga and warm up stretches and a dance rehearsal before the moment of truth.

The incredible Saturday afternoon group dance was followed by a picnic.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is one of the most joyful days of the year.

Tickets were on sale for £10 and the event saw a bright, busy and colourful turn out.

Bush said recently it is “very special” that a new young audience have discovered her song Running Up That Hill after it featured in the fourth series of Stranger Things.

The new-wave track has experienced a global resurgence in popularity following its appearance in the Netflix sci-fi series and it broke a trio of records as it claimed the top spot in the UK singles chart.

Among the achievements was the longest time taken for a song to reach number one as it secured the place 37 years after it was first released in 1985.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is one of the most joyful days of the year.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Bush said recently: “It’s just extraordinary. I mean it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention.

“But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

She added: “What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me and I love that.

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is one of the most joyful days of the year.

Running Up That Hill also claimed the number one spot in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Switzerland since the show aired, and achieved a new peak in the US charts at number four.

The British singer-songwriter also secured the title of the longest gap between number one singles, as her only other chart-topping moment was 44 years ago with her debut single, Wuthering Heights, in 1978.