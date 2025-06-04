The National Mining Museum is offering couples a chance to view its potential as a wedding venue

The National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange is inviting couples to a Wedding Open Evening at the historic Lady Victoria Colliery.

The event, which takes place next Tuesday, June 17, from 5.30pm – 8pm, is a fantastic opportunity to explore a wedding venue like no other, enjoy a glass of fizz and chat to dedicated staff about wedding plans.

A museum spokesperson said: “Celebrate your special day in the heart of history at our beautifully restored colliery.

"With its characterful spaces and industrial charm, our venue offers a one-of-a-kind setting for both ceremonies and receptions.

The National Mining Museum offers a unique venue for weddings.

"Say your vows in front of the iconic beam engine in the Power House, surrounded by the rich heritage of our historic site.

“Host up to 80 guests for a formal seated dinner or invite up to 120 for an evening reception. Additional rooms are also available for drinks receptions, giving you and your guests the perfect space to enjoy every moment of the day.

“Capture unforgettable wedding photos with the striking backdrop of our colliery buildings, blending industrial heritage with timeless romance.

"We’ll even let you into some of the most unusual behind-the-scenes spaces to make your photos as memorable as possible.”

As part of their experience, attendees on the day will have the opportunity to explore the venue and meet some of its trusted local suppliers.

The spokesperson added: “From rustic tables and chairs provided by Hopler Wood Co to the twinkling fairy lights and illuminated letters from Wedding Lighting Hire Scotland and striking floral displays by Style Exotic Flowers, our partners will help you create the perfect atmosphere.

"For those looking to add an elegant touch, Green Cockatoo Events offer vintage glassware, china and accessories.

“While we don’t currently have in-house catering, we can recommend outstanding external caterers from our preferred suppliers list.”

The event is free of charge, but registration is required in advance. Those interested in attending should book online at nationalminingmuseum.com/whatson/wedding-open-day/.