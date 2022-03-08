The Queen holds virtual audiences at Windsor

The Queen has continued with her run of official duties this week, holding two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle.

By Laura Elston
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:48 pm

The monarch greeted the High Commissioner of India and the Ambassador of Armenia, who spoke to her via video-link from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Wearing an orange dress, the 95-year-old head of state chatted to the diplomats as they presented their credentials.

Gaitri Issar Kumar, the High Commissioner of India, gave a namaste greeting, while Armenian ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan bowed to the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of India, Ms. Gaitri Issar Kumar, at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Queen welcomes Canadian PM at first in-person audience since catching Covid

On Monday, the Queen held her first in-person engagement since catching Covid, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr Trudeau said at a Downing Street press conference afterwards that the monarch was “as insightful and perspicacious as ever” tweeting “It’s always wonderful to see Queen Elizabeth II.

“When we met at Windsor Castle, we spoke about a wide range of issues – including global affairs, the situation in Ukraine, and Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to Canada and the Commonwealth.”

